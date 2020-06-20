on Police Seek Natalie Bracken In Relation To Massey Shooting

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch:

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Natalie Bracken who is wanted in relation to yesterday’s shooting in Massey.

The 30-year-old has a warrant to arrest on driving charges and is also wanted to arrest as an accessory after the fact to the Murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Police have no information to suggest that Ms Bracken is in possession of a firearm but she does have previous history for a possession of a knife.

Ms Bracken is known to associate with people that have affiliations to a number of gangs.

If you see her, then please do not approach her but call 111 immediately.

Police are asking Ms Bracken to contact Police herself.

Police also warn any persons that may be assisting her to evade Police, that they could face criminal charges themselves.

Ms Bracken is known to frequent the greater Auckland Area and Northland.

General arming remains in place across Tāmaki Makaurau, however this is currently being reviewed.

Any information as to her whereabouts can be provided in confidence to Police on 09 839 0734.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Our investigation into yesterday’s events remains ongoing.

A scene examination is continuing on Reynella Drive.

The other officer who was shot and the member of the public who was injured in the incident both remain in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital and are being well-supported.

