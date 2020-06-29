Comments Off on Police Recover Tent Stolen From Covid-19 Testing Centre

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have recovered a tent that was stolen from the Botany Covid-19 testing centre during Alert Level 4.

The tent was stolen in the early hours of 31st March 2020.

Extensive enquiries at the time failed to locate the missing tent.

As a result of detailed forensic analysis, Police were able to identify a person of interest.

This week, Police carried out a search warrant at a Highland Park address.

The stolen tent was located on the property and has been returned to its rightful owners.

A 51-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court next week where he will be facing a burglary charge.

Senior Sergeant Anson Lin says Counties Manukau East Police are pleased to had recovered the tent and hold the alleged offender to account following what has been a dedicated effort by Police staff.

