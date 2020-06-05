on Police Investigating Serious Crash In Mangere

Comments Off on Police Investigating Serious Crash In Mangere

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a serious crash on Massey Road, Mangere late yesterday evening.

At around 11.10pm, a Police vehicle came across a crash involving two vehicles.

One person was transported to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

Four other people were also injured and taken to hospital, one of them was in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the road was closed overnight.

Enquiries are ongoing today into this incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to this incident to contact Counties Manukau Police by phoning 105 – referencing file number 200605/4498.

You can also email the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit with information on DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url