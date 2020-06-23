on Pets Get The Final Okay

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The trial of pets on Auckland’s trains has become permanent.

Auckland Transport has carried out two trials and has surveyed train customers.

Stacey van der Putten, Group Manager of Metro Services says the majority of people who completed the survey, support having pets on trains, with only 12 per cent opposed.

“Our customers have really enjoyed being able to take their fur companions on the trains. Pet owners have been very supportive of the protocols that have been put in place to allow this initiative to happen.”

Councillor Cathy Casey has been the main advocate for pets on trains and she is delighted that the trial has become permanent.

“This is another fantastic step towards making Auckland a more dog friendly city. We are finally catching up with the great cities of Europe where pets are welcomed on all forms of public transport.”

Pets can go on trains between nine in the morning and three in the afternoon and after 6:30 at night. They can travel all-day on weekends and on public holidays.

All dogs must either be wearing an approved muzzle and lead or can be travelling in an approved pet carrier.

Full details and conditions

· Pets can only travel on trains at off-peak times (9am-3pm and 6.30pm–end of service on weekdays, and all-day weekends and public holidays)

· All dogs must either be wearing an approved muzzle and lead or can be travelling in an approved pet carrier

· Domestic pets are to be enclosed in a suitable pet carrier that is small enough to be stored securely under the seat or held on the passenger’s lap

· Passengers travelling with domestic pets are responsible for their pet and must keep them caged and under control at stations, getting on or off the train, and while onboard trains

· Passengers travelling with domestic pets are responsible for all pet mess and must ensure that any pet mess is cleaned up before they get off the train

· Passengers may be refused entry to board the train if the train is crowded

· Passengers may be asked to leave the train with their domestic pet if the animal is causing or likely to cause a safety risk or nuisance to other customers

· Domestic pets travel free of charge on our services.

