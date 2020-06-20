on Person Charged With Murder Following Shooting Of Police Officers

Comments Off on Person Charged With Murder Following Shooting Of Police Officers

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the fatal shooting of a Police officer in Massey have charged a man with Murder.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple serious offences including Murder, Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving Causing Injury.

He will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and Police are not able to rule out the possibility of further persons being charged.

Our thoughts are with the family of the slain Police officer and we are continuing to ensure they are provided with all possible support.

The other injured Police officer and member of public remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition and we are also supporting them and their families.

Police will not be in a position to confirm the identity of the Police officer until tomorrow at the earliest.

Attributed to Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url