Parliament: Oral Questions – 4 June 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by Cabinet’s decision not to consider lifting alert level 2 restrictions and moving to level 1 until 8 June?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What recent announcements has she made about funding for the Research, Science and Innovation sector?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What is in the text of the email from the office of Rt Hon Winston Peters to him on Auckland light rail, and will Auckland light rail be considered by Cabinet before the pre-election period begins on 19 June 2020?
- PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What recent information has she seen on the impact of the wage subsidy on employers?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement that “no Government had ever set up a national contact tracing system. The steps forward in terms of the IT solution that supports that is going to be incredibly valuable as we move into the future”?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: How much of the $455 million for the Government’s new frontline mental health service announced in Budget 2019 has been spent to date, and how many of the 22 delivery sites identified in his ANZAC Day press release were providing these services before the Government announced its new frontline mental health services in Budget 2019?
- JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to pave the way for a fully qualified early learning workforce?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Justice: Has the Government done enough to help support commercial landlords and business owners meet the costs they have incurred from COVID-19?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he expect that police will enforce the rules relating to the COVID-19 alert levels?
- GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for Women: What has the Government done to address period poverty in schools?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: Is he satisfied with the decisions and actions made by the Department of Corrections during COVID-19?
