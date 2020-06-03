Parliament: Oral Questions – 3 June 2020

Press Release – Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic? TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Why isn’t New Zealand already in alert level 1? Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What is the Treasury’s best estimate of job losses from being at level 2 as opposed to level 1? MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What decisions has the Government taken on investing in training and education for people who have lost their jobs or who want to move into a different sector? DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister for the Environment: Does he believe it is appropriate to impose new regulations on the rural sector, given it is likely that New Zealand is about to enter a recession? Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Has he received any advice regarding the number of health procedures unrelated to COVID-19 that did not take place as planned due to COVID-19; if so, what is his best estimate of the number of these procedures? TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Māori Development: He aha ngā pānuitanga kua whakaatuhia e te Minita ki te tautoko i ngā ahumahi tāpoi Māori? Translation: What announcements has she made to support Māori tourism operators? Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Has work by his officials on a trans-Tasman bubble progressed to a point where he can put a date on its start? CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Did officials recommend in the Cabinet paper released in June 2019 titled “Progressing our plans to deliver light rail in Auckland” a process for Auckland light rail that would have allowed all market participants the opportunity to bid for the delivery of the project; and when, if ever, does he expect to take light rail to Cabinet next? Hon TRACEY MARTIN to the Minister of Forestry: What recent announcements has he made? Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Customs: Does she agree with the statement by Steve Sullivan from Nelson’s marine engineering company AIMEX that “The Government’s policy to refuse entry of vessels for engineering and maintenance work is costing jobs and millions of dollars in work”, and does she stand by her department’s decision to refuse entry to the fishing vessel the Captain Vincent Gann?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: How do the performance and policies of Mana in Mahi compare with all his employment programmes?

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url