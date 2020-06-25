Parliament: Oral Questions – 25 June 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the international context for the New Zealand economy?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statements yesterday that Ministers “were advised that the testing was happening twice during the period of quarantine” and, in response to whether officials had misled her, “This is not a revelation or new information”?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Conservation: What measures did she announce yesterday to help protect the Māui and Hector’s dolphins?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Why does he think New Zealand’s GDP growth forecasts for this year from both the IMF and the OECD are significantly worse than Australia’s?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does his responsibility as Minister of Health include oversight of the regime for testing individuals in New Zealand for the COVID-19 virus?
- JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to address long-term pay inequities for teacher aides?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What is his best estimate of the cost incurred by his Government so far in relation to Auckland light rail, and will he undertake to release all Government documentation relating to Auckland light rail, including costings for the NZTA and NZ Infra proposals, before the election?
- Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Is his Electoral (Registration of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Bill, as passed through its third reading under urgency last night, good law?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Fisheries: What new protections is the Government putting in place to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins?
- STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: How many people, if any, have entered New Zealand under the ‘other critical worker’ border closure exception category?
- MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: When he said of his flagship $455 million new frontline mental health service, “it’s quite impressive how quickly these things have rolled out”, was he referring to the $20 million of the $455 million spent on services at that time or the 18 new sites delivering the service at that time?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What initiatives has he announced this week to assist industries and workers to deal with COVID-19 recovery?
