Parliament: Oral Questions – 24 June 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Does she agree with Auckland University School of Medicine Professor Des Gorman that not all of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation between June 9 and 16 will probably be tracked down,and “we have to make the assumption these people have re-seeded the infection in the community”?
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Is it correct that on 20 May, daily COVID-19 situation reports, including the New Zealand border response, sent to Ministers, ended; if so, why?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on Government initiatives to support businesses through COVID-19?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What advice has he received, if any, on the number of jobs that could be lost over the next three months or 12 months if New Zealand fails to create “the world’s most intelligent border” that he spoke about on 4 June?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Housing: What examples, if any, is she aware of where people in managed isolation have mixed with other guests at the facility during their 14-day stay?
- ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Associate Minister of Health: What recent announcements has she made regarding funding for our health and disability system?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement yesterday in the House, “construction projects are an important part of the Government’s response to the recession caused by COVID-19”; if so, when will projects identified by the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group that he announced with the Minister of Infrastructure, be announced?
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Agriculture: What action has the Government taken to support jobs in the dairy sector?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his statement, “one of my first actions as Minister will be to have officials advise on how quickly we can start, and how soon we can get it [light rail to the airport] built. I would expect Queen Street to Mount Roskill within four years as a minimum. If we can do it faster, we will”, and when does he expect construction to begin on Auckland light rail?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent action has the Government taken to strengthen our COVID-19 testing and protect New Zealanders from the virus?
- JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Defence: What recent announcements has he made regarding the replacement of the C-130 Hercules fleet?
- SIMON O’CONNOR to the Minister of Customs: What steps has she taken, if any, to ensure Customs staff are prepared for the increase of New Zealanders returning home?
