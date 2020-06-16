Parliament: Oral Questions – 16 June 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy and our response to COVID-19?
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Is she confident her Government has the systems in place and the competence required to increase the number of people in jobs and grow the economy through infrastructure investment?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister for the Environment: How does he propose that fast-track consenting will help the COVID-19 recovery?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What steps has he taken, if any, to ensure Government spending has clear outcomes and delivers good results?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by his 1 April statement, “That’s why we are now developing a pipeline of infrastructure projects from across the country that would be ready to begin as soon as we are able to move around freely and go back to work”?
- MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent milestones has the Provincial Growth Fund achieved?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Will he accept all the recommendations of the Health and Disability System Review; if not, which recommendations will he be rejecting?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: What advice, if any, has he received on the number of jobs that will be saved by the Tourism Recovery Fund, and how many jobs have been saved so far?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What action has the Government taken to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on taxpayers’ end-of-year assessments?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Has he now read the text of the 29 February 2020 email from the office of Rt Hon Winston Peters to him on Auckland light rail, and has he received any correspondence from the Associate Minister of Transport, Hon Julie Anne Genter, relating to the performance of the New Zealand Transport Agency over light rail?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: What groups do his employment programmes target, and against what outcomes will he measure their performance?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: How is the Government responding to the Health and Disability System Review?
