on One Person Dies Following Serious Crash On Russell Road In Manurewa

Comments Off on One Person Dies Following Serious Crash On Russell Road In Manurewa

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash on Russell Road in Manurewa this evening.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian was reported around 7.45pm.

The Serious Crash unit is in attendance and the road is currently closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url