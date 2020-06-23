NZTrio Returns With Rescheduled Show At The Concert Chamber

Press Release – NZTrio

After their April concert series was cancelled, the masterful NZTrio returns with a newly rescheduled date at the Auckland Town Hall’s Concert Chamber. The first concert in their 2020 programme Origins will now take place on 5 July, with new dates and locations for their InterFusions and Constellations concerts to be announced.

After a hugely successful year in 2019, Somi Kim (piano), Amalia Hall (violin) and Ashley Brown (cello) have seen major disruptions to their 2020 calendar of events throughout the country and overseas. However NZTrio are turning lemons into lemonade and seizing this rare time to make an album, their debut as the newly formed trio. The album will be an eclectic mix of composers and styles, including a brand new commission by a local NZ composer. NZTrio is currently fundraising for this project on Boosted.

“It’s great to be performing live again. We’ve missed that a lot and we’ve got some amazing music ready that we are thrilled to be sharing with everyone. This’ll be our first time performing together this year!” – NZTrio

The first rescheduled concert Origins kicks the series off with a celebration of the rebirth of NZTrio. Origins presents a journey through the trio’s musical and cultural influences, including a new work by New Zealand composer Sarah Ballard, which is deeply inspired by Indian culture and music. This year’s repertoire highlights a kaleidoscope of influences, informed through the individual backgrounds of the musicians and composers, including a nod to Beethoven’s 250th birthday year in each concert.

Following on into InterFusions, the trio takes a global tour through the rich sounds of Greek-Canadian, Sri Lankan-Canadian, Japanese-Kiwi and European works. InterFusions includes another new work, by New Zealander Salina Fisher, which draws inspiration from Kintsugi, the Japanese artform where broken ceramic pieces are carefully mended to enhance the history of an object and its inherent strength and beauty.

To close out the 2020 programme, NZTrio plays with ideas of Constellations, zooming right out to explore the spectral wonders of the cosmos alluding to light through works by Kaija Saariaho and Karlo Margetić before returning to earth into the romantic embrace of Korngold.

