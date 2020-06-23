on No Trains To And From Eden Park This Weekend

Auckland Transport (AT) is reminding those attending the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa game on Saturday night to plan ahead as the usual train services on the Western Line will not be running.

Special Event buses and scheduled AT Metro services will still operate so Blues and Highlanders fans can get to the game in time for kick-off at 7:05pm.

Western Line services aren’t running because of work being done on the line for the City Rail Link and the New Lynn to Avondale cycleway projects.

We expect public transport to be busy both before and after the match, so you should leave early and plan your journey.

Bus

Travel on all AT Metro bus services is included with your match ticket on game day from three hours before kick-off to the last service of the night. Bus routes 20, 22, and 24 all go to the Kingsland/Eden Park area and are frequent services.

If you are taking the NX1 bus service from the North Shore, get off on Customs Street and go to the stop on Commerce Street next to Kiwibank to catch the direct special event bus to Eden Park.

You can use the Journey Planner for more details on getting to Eden Park from your current location.

Special event buses

Services run directly to Eden Park from Manukau, Botany, Pakuranga. Remember to keep your game ticket for the ride home.

A full list of pick up and drop off locations can be found here.

Train

Trains will operate on the Southern and Onehunga lines. To transfer, please exit Britomart and make your way to the bus stop on Commerce Street to catch the direct CBD event bus service to Eden Park.

Ferry

The Downtown Ferry Terminal is next to the Britomart Transport Centre in Downtown Auckland. This means ferry passengers can easily change to a special event bus on Commerce Street.

Existing timetabled ferry services will operate. Normal fares and passes apply.

Walking

Walking to Eden Park from nearby areas such as Ponsonby, Mt Eden and Grey Lynn is safe and easy so this may be the quickest way for you to get to and from the game.

Cycling

Eden Park has three main locations with bike racks. Bike parking is located adjacent to Entry G reception, opposite Gate D smoking area and opposite Gate B.

Driving

There are several road closures and restrictions in the vicinity of Eden Park so driving in the area should be avoided.

A full list of road closures and parking restrictions can be found here.

