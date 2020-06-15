on No New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

It is now 24 days since the last new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Zealand, and there are no active cases to report.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 824 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 311,121 – lower testing volumes are regularly observed over weekends.

A reminder that anybody with symptoms that could be COVID-19 should call Healthline, their GP or After-hours clinic about getting a test – which is free.

Clusters

An additional significant cluster Marist College in Auckland – has now closed. This means five significant clusters remain open.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 557,000 registrations that’s an increase of 3,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app – this will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

It’s great news that more and more businesses and organisations are displaying their official QR codes. The number of posters created by businesses is now 48,873. The total number of poster scans to date is 975,645.

Flu

A reminder that flu jabs are still available and are still important . A record 1.75 million doses of influenza vaccine have already been distributed this year.

