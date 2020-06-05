on New Trains On The Tracks

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The first two of Auckland’s new trains are now up and running. Trains AM 810 and AM 836 have been rolled out on the Onehunga Line.

Thirteen more trains are on order from Spain, all 15 new trains are built by the same company which built the original 57 Auckland trains, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF).

Mayor Phil Goff says the new trains mean more six-car trains can operate during peak periods.

“People are getting back on public transport as we move towards Level 1,” he says. “This week we saw a big surge in numbers, with patronage back up to 50 per cent of normal levels.

“It’s great to see the new trains in service—they will help with increasing demand as we return to business as usual across the city.”

Shane Ellison, chief executive of Auckland Transport says that the new trains are a welcome sight for regular commuters.

“We know that patronage on the rail network keeps growing, thanks to the success of the original fleet. These trains will help with added capacity as the network grows until the City Rail Link is completed.”

While the new trains look similar to what Aucklanders are used to, there are some small differences. The carpets and lino are darker and there is change to the door operation to reduce the wait time at stations.

All 15 trains should arrive during this year but delivery times may be affected by COVID-19.

For more on the trains: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/electric-trains/#

