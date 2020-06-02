New Business Investment ‘breaking Ground’ In Hamilton – AA Insurance

Press Release – AA Insurance

Over 100 of AA Insurance’s Hamilton staff are set to move into the new Union Square development next year, which is located within the Anglesea, Hood and Alexandra Street blocks at the south end of the city’s CBD.

Company CEO Chris Curtin recently joined several Hamilton staff onsite at the breaking ground ceremony, to welcome construction site works that began this week. Led by local business Foster, on behalf of AFI Investment Ltd, Union Square is touted as its latest initiative in creating a thriving business hub in the city and is hoped to contribute millions of dollars to the local economy over the next five years.

AA Insurance staff are excited to be part of this important project for Hamilton city, says Chris Curtin, and the positive contribution it will make to the local economy, especially following Covid-19.

“Our Hamilton team of just over 100 is looking forward to moving in next year, as well as making the most of the building’s fantastic facilities. We’re certain Union Square will give the city a major boost, and we’re delighted to be involved.”

AA Insurance will join another major financial company as inaugural tenants into the first of five buildings that are due for completion in August 2021. Described as a “marque office and retail development”, Union Square will boast 30,000sqm of office space, 18 retail outlets and be supported by 350 onsite car parks. Tenants will have access to a purpose-built wellness centre and end-of-trip facilities like bike parks and showers.

Although these selling points were taken into consideration, it was the building materials, which have been chosen to reflect the Waikato and designed to Green Building principles, that clinched the deal.

“When choosing a new lease, we were impressed that Union Square was focused on green-building principles, which was reflective of AA Insurance’s Auckland head office,” says Chris. “We understand how important a well-designed workspace can be for our people’s health and well-being, so it made our choice easy.”

AA Insurance will occupy 1266m², over 1.5 floors, during an initial term of nine years. The insurer is moving from its current Victoria Street premises in December 2020 to a temporary location when the lease expires, and then into the slightly larger Union Square office space that will allow for more meeting rooms and larger staff amenities.

“Our new premise is named after Union Bridge, which unites Hamilton East and West. We’re looking forward to Union Square helping us unite our business and community and offering a great work-life balance to our people, who look after our customers from around the country every day.”

