New Auckland Hotels Opening In 2020

The Hotel Britomart is nearing completion and taking bookings now for October 2020 onwards.This will be a 5 star boutique hotel with impeccable environmental credentials. With 99 rooms and 5 luxury rooftop suites it will put pressure on older 5 star hotels in Auckland. It’s sure to be popular with couples looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Auckland.

The long awaited Park Hyatt Auckland also looks set to finally open and is taking bookings from October 16 2020. This will be Auckland’s most expensive hotel with a rumoured construction cost of more than $1,000,000 per room. It offers 195 rooms at the very top end of the 5 star market. With top rooms going for over $3,000 per night this will be taking guests from Luxury Lodges as well as other top Auckland hotels.

Travelodge Wynyard Quarter is currently taking bookings from November 2020 and will be offering 154 well priced 4 star hotel rooms in an excellent location one block back from the water in Wynyard Quarter.

QT Auckland is still promising it’s 150 room boutique offering will be ready to go late 2020. This will add additional 5 star capacity in the sought after Viaduct Harbour area. This is a hotel conversion of an existing office building. While the timeline seems optimistic, the incentive of an expected America’s Cup accommodation boom may just provide the carrot they need to keep this project on track.

The convention centre fire has delayed SkyCity’s new Horizon hotel opening until 2021.

These new Auckland Hotels will increase competition for Hotels in Auckland and should drive down prices especially at some of Auckland’s older 5 star hotels.

