on Name Release Of Slain Officer And Statement From His Family

Comments Off on Name Release Of Slain Officer And Statement From His Family

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster:

With the blessing of his family, we are now in a position to release the name of the Police officer who was fatally shot during an incident in Massey yesterday morning.

He was Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, aged 28 of Auckland.

Constable Hunt started with Police as a member of Wing 312 on 30 October 2017.

He spent the majority of his career working frontline at Orewa and Helensville Stations before recently moving to work in our Waitemata Road Policing Team based at Harbour Bridge Station.

Our Police family across New Zealand are mourning the tragic and senseless death of Constable Hunt and our priority remains on supporting his family at this tragic time.

Along with this, we are also ensuring the welfare of all other Police staff who attended the incident as well as the other injured officer and injured member of the public.

Statement from the Family of Constable Hunt:

Matthew was raised on the Hibiscus Coast by his mother Diane, with his sister Eleanor.

He attended Orewa College and it was his life-long dream to be a Police officer.

Before joining the New Zealand Police, he completed a BA in Criminology and worked at Auckland Prison as a Case Manager.

He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join Police.

Matthew was a person of great integrity.

His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened.

He was passionate about sport and his physical fitness and was thrilled to enjoy the recent Blues game at Eden Park with his mates.

We ask that media please respect our privacy at this time and allow us the space to grieve the sudden loss of our son, brother and friend.

ENDS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url