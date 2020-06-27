Men’s Premiership Match Reports – June 27

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Rd 2 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (first division)

Mt Albert 32 Bay Roskill 18

A big second half effort saw Mt Albert overcome a gritty Bay Roskill side and retain control of the Roope Rooster challenge trophy in the process. Wing Nehumi Teu grabbed a double for the Lions, while Preston Riki was a standout in the pack following on from his two-try showing last week.

Richmond 4 Glenora 14

A double to centre To’o Alo proved the difference for Glenora in a low-scoring match against Richmond at Grey Lynn Park. Caleb Uele was strong at prop for the Bears, with Alo scoring the first and last try of the game.

Te Atatu 40 Mangere East 18

A hat-trick to Cortez Taulu and first-half double to hooker Isaac Misky were among the highlights of Te Atatu’s win over Mangere East in west Auckland. The Roosters led 24-4 at the break and went on with the job in the second. In a beaten side Mangere East prop Feao Tongia was a strong performer.

Marist 14 Northcote 30

Doubles to centre Casey Smith and prop Trent Schaumkel helped Northcote to a big win over Marist, after the Tigers led by just four at half-time. After a comfortable win last week which had them atop the first division ladder, it means Northcote will remain in the top bunch of teams heading into round three.

Howick 10 Otahuhu 30

A dominant first half set Otahuhu up for a big win over defending premiers Howick. The Leopards led 22-0 at the break and then went on with the match, with the game management of half Willie Stowers and energy of young dummy-half Taniela Otukolo being key features of the win.

Pt Chevalier 30 Papakura 0

Pt Chevalier win by default.

Rd 2 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division)

Ellerslie 16 Otara 22

Otara overcame a half-time deficit to beat Ellerslie at the Ellerslie Domain, with hooker Terry Hill a standout for the Scorpions. The Eagles led 10-4 at the break before Otara drew even 10 minutes into the second spell and then kicked on for the win.

Manukau 14 Pakuranga 4

Tamore Nati crossed twice for Manukau as they got past Pakuranga in a battle of two round-one winners at Moyle Park. Scores were locked at 4-4 at the break, but the Magpies were too strong in the second 40.

Waitemata 14 Papatoetoe 6

Waitemata emerged victorious from a tough slog against Papatoetoe at Ranui Domain. Experienced hooker Dom Folomu was outstanding for Mahara Campbell’s Seagulls, who picked up their first win of the year.

Hibiscus Coast 34 Manurewa 28

The Raiders and Marlins bucked the trend of low-scoring games in round two of the second division to produce a 42-point thriller at Stanmore Bay Reserve. It was the Hibiscus Coast’s first win of the year.

