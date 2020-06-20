Men’s Premiership Match Reports – June 20

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Rd 1 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (first division)

Bay Roskill 10 Pt Chevalier 54

A three-try showing from fullback Beau Cordtz helped Pt Chevalier to a convincing win over Bay Roskill. Halfback Api Pewhairangi also played a key role, with the two sides trading tries through the opening quarter before the Pirates hit their straps and pulled away on the scoreboard.

Glenora 30 Marist 8

A dominant first half saw Glenora power to victory over Marist, helped along by doubles to both centre To’o Alo and wing Tapu Pauli. The Bears led 30-4 at the break, before Marist improved significantly to win the second half.

Howick 18 Mt Albert 28

Mt Albert claimed the champion of champions Stormont Shield with a spirited 10-point victory over defending premiers Howick at Paparoa Park. The Hornets led early as Mt Albert battled on with a player in the sin bin, but the Lions quickly hit back and led from around the 10th minute onwards. Forward Preston Riki scored a double in the win, which was built off solid goal-line defence from the Lions.

Papakura 16 Te Atatu 42

Te Atatu outlasted Papakura to secure a comfortable victory at Prince Edward Park, in what was a rematch of last year’s second division final. Off-season recruits Junior Pita and Reece Joyce both enjoyed strong outings for the Roosters, who scored a number of tries in the final quarter to blow the scoreline out.

Mangere East 6 Northcote 38

A huge second 40 minutes lifted Northcote to a big victory over Mangere East, after the Tigers had led by just four at half time. Prolific try-scorer James Waterson helped himself to a double, while hooker Josiah Afu also scored twice.

Otahuhu 34 Richmond 18

Otahuhu overcame at 18-10 half-time deficit to eventually get the better of Richmond at Bert Henham Park. The Leopards hit the lead with 18 minutes to go and went on with the job, with young hooker Taniela Otukolo a standout performer.

Rd 1 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division)

Papatoetoe 26 Hibiscus Coast 18

Papatoetoe came from behind to beat Hibiscus Coast at Kohuora Park, having trailed 12-10 at half-time. Prop Sefita Aulika scored twice for the Panthers.

Manurewa 20 Manukau 24

A late goal-line stand saw Manukau hold on for victory against neighbouring Manurewa. The two sides traded tries for much of the contest, although the Magpies were in front for the majority of the 80 minutes.

Otara 34 Waitemata 22

A double inside the final 13 minutes from Emil Uluulu helped Otara to get past Waitemata at Ngati Otara Park. Waitemata had earlier led at the break.

Pakuranga 32 Ellerslie 28

A Maka Hakalo try with three minutes left in the game lifted Pakuranga to victory in the east Auckland derby. The Jaguars led for most of the match but had to deal with a late raid from the Eagles which saw them grab the lead inside the final 10 minutes, before Hakalo sealed victory for Pakuranga.

