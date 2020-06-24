Mayoral Statement On Light Rail Decision

Press Release – Auckland Council

Aucklanders will be disappointed that the future of light rail will not be decided until after September’s general election, Mayor Phil Goff says.

“I am disappointed with that outcome, as I am sure many Aucklanders are too.

“It is frustrating that after three years, disagreement within the coalition has held this process up. It’s now less than 90 days until the general election and we expect the incoming government to act quickly and decisively to outline its proposal to get light rail built.”

“Tāmaki Makaurau needs a decision on light rail to meet growth on the Auckland isthmus, support intensification of housing, and head off bus congestion due to occur within three to four years – light rail needs to be in place before then,” the Mayor said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url