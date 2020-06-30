Comments Off on Mayoral Statement On “Calling In” Of Auckland’s Water Consent

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the announcement by the Environment Minister to fast track Auckland’s resource consent for the water take in the Waikato.

“I welcome the fact that the minister recognises that this is an issue of national significance and therefore is fast tracking our resource consent by referring it to a Board of Inquiry,” said Mayor Goff.

“We have argued strongly that the current system is broken and Auckland needs to be able to present its case without further delay.

“Auckland has been waiting over seven years and are still 106th in the queue to have our case heard.

“We also welcome the support from the National Party and New Zealand First for supporting the inclusion of this consent into the Fast Track COVID Bill.

“We will continue to work in good faith with the Waikato River Authority, the Waikato Regional Council and Waikato Tainui to deal with the potential crisis Auckland may face over this summer and find longer-term solutions.

“In the meantime, council and Watercare will work to explore every solution to increase Auckland supply and better conserve water to avoid Auckland facing a severe water shortage.”

