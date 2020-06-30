Mayoral Statement On APEC 2021

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff today said he was disappointed but understood why the call had been made to make APEC 2021 a virtual event.

“APEC would have been an amazing opportunity for Auckland to showcase what we have to the world. However, given the uncertain times with COVID-19 it makes sense that the meeting has now moved to a virtual platform,” said Mayor Goff.

“I am disappointed that Auckland won’t physically host APEC, but the health of our country has to come first.

“Like many Aucklanders, I was looking forward to the event being here and the opportunities it would have brought the city, but unfortunately these are circumstances outside our control.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url