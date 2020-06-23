on Man Sentenced To Six Months Community Detention For Falsifying Birth Record

An Auckland man has been sentenced to six months community detention, 40 hours community work, and 12 months supervision for knowingly submitting a false statement to obtain a birth record, following a prosecution by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs.

Andrew Gordon Green, 31, knowingly filled out and submitted a Notification of Birth for Registration form, as well as a birth certificate order, for a person who does not exist.

Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General for Births, Deaths and Marriages, says when Mr Green was interviewed by Internal Affairs, he admitted to falsifying the form and attempting an impersonation, but claimed he was unaware his actions were illegal.

“Falsifying birth, death, or marriage records is a serious offence that can be penalised with imprisonment” says Mr Montgomery.

“We are committed to ensuring New Zealanders are able to prove and protect their identity.

“Our processes are designed to catch fraud, so anyone who attempts to falsify records will be caught, and we will not hesitate to prosecute” Mr Montgomery says.

Every baby born in New Zealand must be registered, usually within 2 months of being born.

Once registered, the baby can receive entitlements, such as the $60 a week Best Start grant, and can apply for a New Zealand Passport.

A range of services for new parents, including birth registration, are available online at smartstart.services.govt.nz.

