Man Fined For Gas Installation Giving Rise To Risk Of Fire Or Gas Leak

Today in the Manukau District Court, Dip Narayan, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a $2,500 fine for carrying out restricted gasfitting work without authorisation and was ordered to pay $130 in Court costs.

Mr Narayan installed a gas cook-top into a kitchenette in a converted garage at a Mangere property in Auckland. Inspectors from Auckland Council, visited and inspected the gas installation and advised the gas installation was non-compliant and that it should be disconnected.

Further assessment undertaken by a Certifying Gasfitter identified numerous breaches of the NZ Building Code, The Gas (Safety and Measurement) Regulations, and the mandatory performance requirements (Standards) that must be met under regulation.

Mr Narayan was not a registered and licensed gasfitter, and not authorised to complete the work by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB).

Martin Sawyers, Chief Executive for the PGDB said: “In addition to the inherent risks associated with LPG, compounding failures in this unauthorised installation gave rise to a risk of fire or a gas leak.”

“While gas explosions seem like they are not that common, when they do happen, they leave a trail of destruction in their wake – and can cause death. To stay safe and avoid the risk, always use a registered and licensed tradesperson.”

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board warns; It is important for homeowners to know that plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work undertaken by unauthorised tradespeople, not only risks their family’s health and safety – but may also invalidate their insurance policy.

Sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand, and it is illegal to do this restricted work unless authorised by the Board.

