Light Rail Decision. Commuters Derailed

Press Release – Albert-Eden Local Board

Two Auckland Council Local Board Chairs have expressed their dissatisfaction with the announcement on light rail made yesterday by Transport Minister Phil Twyford.Mr Twyford revealed that the Coalition Government couldn’t reach agreement on a light rail scheme that would service their two local board areas – Albert-Eden and Puketāpapa. “Its hugely disappointing” said Albert-Eden Local Board Chair Margi Watson. “Traffic congestion, even though we now have double decker buses, is becoming a nightmare. It is yet another delay to crucial public transport infrastructure in the city” she said.

The light rail would provide quick, efficient access to employment for thousands of Aucklanders in the city and a commitment to low carbon options to enable people to move around the city. The Albert-Eden and Puketāpapa Local Boards represent 150,000 people on the Auckland’s central isthmus.

Light rail for this transport corridor has been talked about for nearly 10 years. “Its time to be taken seriously” said Puketapapa Local Board Chair Harry Doig. “People talk about rail to the airport but we desperately need efficient public transport for our suburbs” he said. “Mt Roskill has been identified as one of the most poorly served areas in the Auckland isthmus for public transport. Light rail is urgently needed.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url