Last Chance For Fully Funded Fast-track To Global Growth

Exporters throughout New Zealand will have to get in quickly if they want to be one of 120 businesses to fast-track their global expansion plans through the Export Excelerator Programme.

The EMA’s ExportNZ arm is fully funding 30 businesses, and partially funding 90 others to take part in the programme, all they need to do is answer four simple questions to apply by June 30.

The EMA’s Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley, says that with only 29 spots left exporters need to move quickly so they don’t miss out.

“We’re giving them the chance to step up and take part in our Export Excelerator Programme, which connects them with those who have ‘been there, done that’ for invaluable mentoring,” he says.

The opportunity is thanks to Air New Zealand Cargo, Westpac Institutional Bank, Baldwins Intellectual Property, Ports of Auckland, BDO and Zespri transferring their sponsorship of the cancelled 2020 ExportNZ Awards.

The Export Excelerator programme sees experienced exporters paired up with participants for 10 hours to act as sounding boards and mentors, and to focus on tackling the challenges that they face of expanding globally.

It helps exporters capitalise on opportunities, minimise the risk of expansion, challenge assumptions of go-to-market strategies and enables them to join a community that they can for advice and support when they need it.

“The 145 Excelerators have been selected from New Zealand’s top exporting businesses and have experience across all geographies and industry sectors,” says Mr O’Riley.

One of those to benefit from the Export Excelerator Programme is personal care and health and beauty company Parrs Products.

“Engaging in Excelerate100 is a must. We’ve been going a long time, mucking in and doing it ourselves, but having that real-world independent advice and support at a very senior level is so invaluable,” says International Business Development and Marketing Manager Andrew Rainham.

“Sometimes you are so busy working ‘in the business’ that it can be difficult to take a step back and work on it to see beyond the present and carefully examining the best ways to grow and move things forward. The mentors at Excelerate100 have really challenged us to be bold, open-minded, pro-active and focused on our export business in order to achieve the future and results we want and aspire to.”

To qualify exporters need to be a NZ registered, have an international revenue of $100,000 to $10 million and have been sound before COVID-19. Applications close on June 30 and exporters will be notified by July 10 of their application outcome.

