on Horticulture New Zealand Says Country Needs More Water Storage Schemes Like Northland’s

Comments Off on Horticulture New Zealand Says Country Needs More Water Storage Schemes Like Northland’s

Press Release – Horticulture NZ

HortNZ says New Zealand needs more water storage schemes like the one just announced for Northland.

‘New Zealand is not really short of water, it is short of water capture and storage,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘People and plants need water – that’s a basic fact. For years, we have known that our climate is changing – droughts are getting more severe – however, red tape and a lack of capital has seen most parts of New Zealand slow to do anything practical about the situation.

‘If horticulture is to play a key role in New Zealand’s post-COVID recovery, our industry needs secure access to water. That is why we applaud the Government’s support – financially and through changes to the Resource Management Act – for the new water storage site in Ngawha.

‘New Zealand needs many more schemes of this magnitude, to support industries like horticulture and ensure towns and cities like Auckland do not run dry like they have this year.’

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url