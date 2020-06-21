Hannah Tamaki Calls For Compulsory Testing At Our Boarders Starting Today

Press Release – Vision NZ

As another two more cases of Covid-19 were announced in Auckland yesterday, those coming into our country from overseas still can choose whether or not they are tested for Covid-19.

“20 plus days of no cases, now all of a sudden we are at 5, this is ridiculous and still people get to choose,” Hannah said.

“I have been speaking with Iwi who have said to me that they are wanting to look at setting up roadblocks for those leaving the airport area to make sure they have been tested for Covid-19 or they will be refused entry into the country.”

“I don’t want Iwi or anyone else taking matters into their own hands however I also don’t want the team of 5 million to head back to level 4 because these travellers can ‘choose’ whether or not to be tested.”

“Either make this compulsory or they’ll block the borders!”

“Where is the Prime Minister now that we have 5 positive cases?”

“21,000 or more people have returned home over the past few weeks costing you and I, over $80m! Why, because some of them have chosen not to get tested and now we have 5 positive cases and likely another probable case.”

“I can understand people wanting to travel, especially for family reasons. I have my son Samuel, wife Kiri, and four of my grandchildren living in the Gold Coast that I’d desperately love to see, yet it is so important at this time that we restrict all travel with appropriate safety measures in place.”

Vision NZ wants compulsory testing and a negative response for all people boarding planes returning to New Zealand. Compulsory testing for people arriving in NZ as they land at any of our international airports from overseas before entering customs and another test for those same people 12 days into a 14-day isolation. No ifs, no buts and no maybes!

“The team of 5m do not want to head back to level 4 and neither do I.”

“I’ve been told that compulsory testing won’t start until mid-July however it needs to start today.”

“I’ve also been told that if this doesn’t happen then borders will be closed by locals and Māori will take matters into their own hands. These border controls worked in Northland and also in my electorate of Waiariki. While I don’t condone this type of control, I can’t stop people taking these matters into their own hands.”

“More importantly, what I don’t want is the team of 5 million back in level 4”

“Compulsory testing at our borders before they arrive, on arrival and 12 days into isolation. We can’t afford to go back, we don’t want to go back however if we don’t do this we will likely be going back” said Hannah Tamaki Leader of Vision New Zealand.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url