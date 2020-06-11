Hamilton Finds New Sound With Musical Talent Show

Press Release – YMCA Auckland

Raise Up Hamilton is excited to announce New Found Sound at the Meteor on June 26th with the support of De Stylez Music Studio.

The YMCA’s Youth Development Programme – Raise Up is a crew of youth from across Hamilton that meet once a week at the YMCA to create and run events for youth in their community. New Found Sound is the latest event to come out of Raise Up and will be taking place at The Meteor Theatre this year. A musical talent show for youth aged 13-18; New Found Sound aims to provide a platform for young performers to experience all aspects of event management from event organisation to live performance.

“The Smokefree Rockquest Waikato Regional Finals were scheduled to be on the 26th of June at the Meteor but unfortunately due to COVID this was cancelled” says Raise Up co-ordinator Morgana Murdoch. “Luckily, for all the awesome musically talented Youth that live in the Waikato, the Hamilton Raise Up crew are ready to put on a fun filled night of amazing youth acts in their place”.

The Raise Up programme runs in both Auckland and Hamilton with New Found Sound being an annual event run across all Raise Up crews as regional events. The winners from each individual event will each gain a spot in the New Found Sound Finals hosted in Auckland.

“We are still on the lookout for youth that want a chance to showcase their musical talents,” adds Murdoch. Soloists, duos and bands/groups are still able to register their acts at Raiseup.co.nz. The winner from each category will go on to have the opportunity to play at the finals event and gain access to free ‘Professional Edge’ live performance workshops facilitated by Mazbou Q and Conin Bowker (As Colour Fades).

As a community event, New Found Sound is not just for the musically inclined, all are welcome to come and rock out to those that are! “An event designed by youth for youth, the audience will also get a chance to vote for who they think should win, so friends and family are heavily encouraged to come and support performers, as well as showing off their moves in our social dis-dancing area” says Murdoch.

Registration for acts is free and it is Koha on the door for audience to attend, all proceeds from New Found Sound will go back into funding future Raise Up events.

For more details visit http://themeteor.co.nz/event/new-found-sound-hamilton/

