Green Party Should Butt Out Of Auckland Rates Debate

Responding to the Green Party’s push for higher rates in Auckland, Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says:

Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “Apparently, a rate hike of 3.5% isn’t enough for the Green Party. They think ratepayers should fork even out more, and are telling their members across the country to flood Auckland Council’s consultation process with submissions in favour of electric buses, cycleways, and council payroll. How completely out of touch.”

“In case the Greens haven’t noticed, Aucklanders are facing the economic fallout of a literal pandemic. Households and businesses across the Super City are cutting nice-to-haves from their budgets. The Council shouldn’t be any different.”

“The Greens’ campaign for higher rates is being led by Chloe Swarbrick, who now lives in Wellington and doesn’t even pay Auckland rates. Doesn’t she remember how Auckland voters rejected her when she ran for Mayor? She should focus on her job in central government and leave the rates debate to Aucklanders.”

