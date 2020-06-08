Comments Off on Good Vibes Goes Ahead Featuring Local Acts L.A.B, Kora, Katchafire, Sons Of Zion And More

Good Vibes 2020 – one of the first major live tours in New Zealand following the COVID19 pandemic – is going ahead this winter, on the same dates as announced earlier this year, with only minor changes to the billing.

The star-studded Good Vibes 2020 line-up, featuring L.A.B, Kora, Katchafire, Sons of Zion and Stan Walker, will hit the road on July 17, 2020. Other must-see acts on the bill include local legends Ardijah, Che Fu, Three Houses Down with up-and-coming sensations General Fiyah, Victor J Sefo, and Lomez Brown.

L.A.B headline all dates with the exception of Auckland, Hamilton and Porirua, where Kora will lead the charge. Meanwhile – due to international COVID19 travel restrictions – Sons of Zion will replace Kolohe Kai across all shows except Auckland and Whangarei where Stan Walker will take to the stage.

Presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai FM, the Good Vibes Winter tour kicks off at the Gisborne Showgrounds on July 17; before moving on to the Village Green (in a marquee) in Rotorua on July 18; it commences again at Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena on July 24; followed by Hasting Racecourse (marquee) in Napier on July 25; The Factory in Hamilton on July 31; Mt Maunganui’s Soper Reserve (marquee) on August 1; Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on August 7 and Whangarei’s McKay Stadium on August 8.

Tickets are on sale now from www.goodvibesfestival.co.nz.

