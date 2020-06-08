Comments Off on GOING LIVE IN 5 DAYS: DOC EDGE GIVES KIWIS THE OPPORTUNITY TO ACCESS WORLD CLASS FILMMAKERS

Film: Tokyo Hula

The Documentary New Zealand Trust presents

DOC EDGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020 ONLINE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHORUS

Streaming nationwide, from 12 June to 5 July.

In five days, Doc Edge will be the first New Zealand film festival to stream live into homes across the entire length and breadth of Aotearoa offering up a remarkable selection of powerful local and international stories that matter.

Free for all to access, a pōwhiri and waiata will stream via the Doc Edge Facebook page Live at 7.30pm on Friday June 12 ahead of the opening night film A Thousand Cuts (US). This will include a personal message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern alongside messages from Doc Edge Ambassador Judy Bailey, award-winning journalist – Kim Hill and other guests. Festival directors Dan Shanan and Alex Lee will introduce the programme and open the 2020 season.

The Doc Edge team has worked hard to make the online festival a full experience. For the first time ever travel restrictions have meant that directors cannot be on the ground. Audiences who have attended the festival in past years know that this is where the magic happens. To discuss the film and get insight into the themes after seeing the final cut is enlightening. Whilst physical borders are closed, there is no restriction to digital connection. Adapting to the challenges of 2020, the festival is offering an opportunity to join acclaimed filmmakers who will participate in post screening live Q&A sessions and engage with some of the most extraordinary minds of our time.

Hosted by prominent kiwis in conversation with filmmakers there are 35 confirmed live Q&A’s on offer. Some highlights include:

Petr Lom (Director) and Corinne Van Egeraat (Producer) of Angels on Diamond Street (NL/NOR) give insight into their film which follows a church run soup kitchen in Philadelphia. Shot over two years the film exposes the crushing poverty, drug addiction, gun violence and police harassment that are a part of daily life in the African-American part of the city. Considering what is currently happening in America this will be an important and relevant discussion. Not to be missed.

Producer, Jennifer Lee joins the Q&A team to discuss the language of emojis as presented in Picture Character (US/DEU/JPN/AR), and Director Lisette Flanary will give insight into her film Tokyo Hula (US) which explores the popular phenomenon of the hula dance in Japan and issues of cultural appropriation from a Hawaiian perspective.

Deviating from the classic Q&A scenario Michelin Chefs David Kinch & Courtney Weyl from the 3 Star Michelin restaurant, Manresa, in California will do an online cooking demo following the Director’s discussion of the film A Chef’s Voyage (US/FR). This film offers a fascinating look behind the scenes of the inner workings of one of the top restaurants in America – and their French adventure to collaborate with three legendary chefs. Their caramel roll recipe will provide a great take home for all foodies.

To check out all the Q&A sessions visit: https://festival.docedge.nz/page/q-a-screenings/

All films and live Q&A’s are available for 36 hours after the purchased session time. Judy Bailey has recorded a helpful HOW-TO VIDEO to make attendance at this year’s Doc Edge Festival a breeze. https://bit.ly/2APw0mq

For more information, and to keep up to speed with the 2020 Festival, visit: docedge.nz, or follow Doc Edge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Doc Edge is grateful to their partners who are helping make the online festival possible: Chorus, RNZ, Rei Foundation, the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Department of Post, MiNDFOOD, Shift72, Eventfinda, the University of Auckland, Auckland and Wellington Councils, and many more.

