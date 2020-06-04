Give Us Your Feedback On Auckland’s Emergency Budget 2020/2021

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Council is focused on helping our communities and businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19 and continuing to provide the essential services Aucklanders rely on. However, the economic impact of the pandemic means we need to make some tough decisions about Auckland’s budget and how we spend our money.

Consultation is now open on our proposed Emergency Budget 2020/2021. It poses some difficult questions for Aucklanders, like should we reduce the agreed 3.5 per cent average general rates rise down to 2.5 per cent, bearing in mind that a lower rates rise will mean more reductions to council services and more projects being delayed? Should more financial assistance be offered to ratepayers affected by COVID-19? And, with our borders closed, should we reduce spending on attracting visitors to Auckland and reduce the rates we charge accommodation providers to pay for this? It also outlines, and offers you the chance to have your say on, what services or projects will be impacted by changes to the budget.

To find out more go to akhaveyoursay.nz/emergency-budget or phone 09 301 0101 before 19 June.

Together we can recover stronger.

