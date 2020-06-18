Future-focused Port Investment A Winner

Press Release – BusinessNZ

New Zealand is set to benefit from New Zealand Green Investment Finance’s (NZGIF) move to support projects that will cut emissions at Wellington’s CentrePort, the Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) say.

Today it was announced NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at the port.

“We welcome Green Investment Finance’s first investment which proves business and Government can work together in solving the problems that matter most to people, like climate change. This is the type of innovative, future-focused approach the country needs to transition New Zealand to a net-zero emissions economy,” SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell says.

“CentrePort joins SBC and Climate Leaders Coalition members Ports of Auckland, Port Marlborough, Port Nelson and Lyttelton Port, who are doing great work in this space.”

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says as New Zealand turns the corner and focuses on its economic recovery from the global pandemic, we have the opportunity to invest in a clean-tech, high-value economy that will benefit future generations.

NZGIF acts as an independent investor and is not a grant funding agency.

“We have long held the view that private investment in renewable energy is essential and will play an important role in assisting New Zealand’s transition towards a net-zero-emissions by 2050. This was one of the key takeaways from our BEC2060 scenarios.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url