Fifth Person Charged In Ricky Wang Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitemata Police:

Police investigating the murder of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, have charged a fifth person in connection to his death.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to make further comment.

