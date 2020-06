Comments Off on Fatality Confirmed – Serious Crash – Waiau Pa, Auckland – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm a person has died following yesterday’s two-vehicle collision on McKenzie Road.

Two other people were reported to be in a serious condition and were taken to hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url