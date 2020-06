Comments Off on Fatal Crash, Wiri – Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a crash in Wiri.

A vehicle collided with a parked car on Trevor Hosken Drive about 7pm.

The driver died at the scene.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

