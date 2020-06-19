Ethnic Communities Mourn Death Of Police Officer In West Auckland

Press Release – Gregory Fortuin

Representatives of ethnic communities serving on the Police Commissioner’s Ethnic Advisory Board have mourned the death of a police officer this morning, expressing their solidarity with the New Zealand Police, its management and officers.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Maori, Pacific and Ethnic Services) Wallace Haumaha said that when police officers leave home to go to work, they respond to every incident from the cradle to the grave. “But they also expect to return home at the end of their day. Unfortunately, one of our officers did not make it home today and another is in hospital with serious injuries,” he said. The Police Commissioner’s Ethnic Advisory Board has expressed their condolences.

Richard Leung, National President of the New Zealand Chinese Association said, “This is a sad day for the New Zealand Police. We send our thoughts to them and the concerned families.”

Pancha Narayanan, President of the Wellington based Multicultural New Zealand said that the dangers faced by frontline people face on a daily basis often goes unrecognised until tragedy strikes. “We express our sadness,” he said.

Ranjna Patel, Director of Tamaki Health and Chairperson of Gandhi Nivas said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, as well as the Ambulance staff and others involved.”

Paul Patel, President, New Zealand Indian Central Association said that the killing of the police officer was a devastating loss. “We never hope to see tragedies such as this occur in New Zealand,” he said.

Anwar Ghani, Spokesperson for the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said, “We stand together with the New Zealand Police both as stakeholders and partners to provided whatever support is needed.”

Former Race Relations Conciliator and Founding Chair of the National African Council of New Zealand, Gregory Fortuin said that communities, irrespective of their ethnicity stand by the Police in every moment of their work, especially at such times of tragedy. “Our Police family will always be in our hearts and minds. There is no other place in the world where the relationship with communities are so special and strong. We strongly condemn this evil act and are sure the perpetrators will be brought to swift justice,” he said.

Indian Newslink Editor & General Manager Venkat Raman expressed the solidarity of all members of the Board. “Our Police go out and perform duties so that all of us can remain and feel safe. Policing has become dangerous and our police officers are our cherished heroes. This is a terrible day not only for the New Zealand Police but to all of us,” he said.

Rosa Chow, Chairperson, Asian Council on Reducing Crime Charitable Trust said, “We offer our sincere condolences and prayers”

Arif Saeid, President of Refugee Council of New Zealand, “This is shocking. Our Thoughts and prayers are with the families and we wish a swift recovery for the injured”

Police Commissioner’s Ethnic Advisory Board

Richard Leung, National President, New Zealand Chinese Association Inc

Ranjna Patel, ONZM, QSM, JP, Director of Tamaki Health, Trustee of ISSO Hindu Temple, Exec Trustee of Total Healthcare, Gandhi Nivas

Jenny Wang QSM, Executive Director, CNSST Foundation

Venkat Raman, Editor & General Manager, Indian Newslink

Arif Saeid, President of Refugee Council of New Zealand

Paul Patel,President, New Zealand Indian Central Association Inc.

Gregory Fortuin, Founding Chair National African Council of New Zealand, (Former NZ Race Relations Commissioner)

Rosa Chow, Chairperson, Asian Council on Reducing Crime Charitable Trust

Anwar Ghani, Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand

Pancha Narayanan, President Multicultural New Zealand

Venerable Abbess Manshin, Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple New Zealand

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url