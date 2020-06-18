on Draws Out Now For SAS College Rugby League Competitions

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

The full regular season draws for the 2020 SAS College Rugby League competitions have been confirmed.

The new season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will see competitions for the Premier Boys, Senior A Boys and Girls’ 9s kick off on June 24-25, while the U15 Boys’ 9s will start on July 22.

In the Premier Boys’ grade schools play each other once over seven rounds. At the conclusion of the regular season the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, with a Grand Final date set for September 16.

The bottom three schools will play a round robin for the remainder of the season.

Defending champions St Paul’s College are back to defend their title, while perennial heavyweights Kelston Boys’ High School, Mt Albert Grammar and Southern Cross Campus also return.

In the Girls’ 9s competition, 10 rounds will be played with the teams ranked first and second at the end of the regular season to then compete in the Grand Final, which will also be held on September 16.

That season will kick off with a rematch of last year’s Grand Final, which saw Aorere College beat Auckland Girls’ Grammar School 30-20.

It’s a different format for the Senior A and U15 Boys’ grade, with no finals and the overall winner instead determined by the team with the highest points at the conclusion of the regular season.

