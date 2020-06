on Diversions In Place- McKenzie Road – Serious Crash – Waiau Pa, Auckland – Counties Manukau

Comments Off on Diversions In Place- McKenzie Road – Serious Crash – Waiau Pa, Auckland – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on McKenzie Road, Waiau Pa.

Police were advised of the two-vehicle collision just before 8.15pm.

Initial indications are that three people have been seriously injured.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url