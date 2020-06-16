Devilskin Paint New Zealand Red This August

Press Release – Devilskin

Devilskin are excited to announce a New Zealand wide tour to support their chart-topping new album RED! With the lifting of crowd and venue restrictions, and due to massive demand, Devilskin will hit the road this August.

The response to the album has been incredible right around the globe, with rave album reviews and fast additions to radio airplay at home and across the UK, Europe and US, Devilskin are amped to do what they do best – play live.

“We can’t wait to get amongst our good friends and celebrate RED, the music and the messages on this album are real and especially poignant. We are extremely proud of these songs and the whole package of the album, but make no bones about it, this tour will be a party!” bassist Paul Martin contends “Everyone’s lives have been affected by Covid-19 to some degree, if anything, it’s made us appreciate our freedom and the simple joys of being with our friends to celebrate good times and good music. Let’s do that. I think we all need a party don’t we?”

With European tour dates on hold, the band are keen to treat their homeland to the live debut of RED. Announcing a string of NZ and Australian dates, Devilskin promise a blistering new live show to promote this monster of an album.

“Once in a while a band comes along that breaks all the rules and delivers in spades. Devilskin is one of those bands, and with their third album Red, they have completely rewritten their own rules.” -Sentinel Daily

With a staggered album release of digital on 3rd April and physical albums out 1st May RED made its debut at #8 and then climbed to #2 on the Official Album chart while achieving their third #1 NZ Album.

“To say I’m a fan of this album is an understatement. Devilskin are a band that keep moving onward and Red deserves to be the making of this band outside of New Zealand.” -AllAboutTheRock

Devilskin will be joined by special guests Shepherds Reign at all shows. These rising stars from South Auckland have amassed international acclaim with their latest single Le Manu. Shepherds Reign say “It’s an honour for us to join Devilskin on tour in NZ. They’re well known for their epic live shows so we’re very excited to be a part of that. Following the success of ‘Le Manu’ reaching 1 million views on YouTube, we had big touring plans in the works for 2020 but like everyone else in the world we haven’t been able to get out there. This is a great time to return to the stage and we hope NZ is ready for this one two punch!”

The tour is proudly supported by Road and Sport and Harley-Davidson, Devilskin have forged a great relationship and a perfect synergy with the Harley-Davidson community. Road and Sport Harley-Davidson dealer principal Barry Sproule mentions of their partnership “We are absolutely stoked to support and share our Harley-Davidson brand and freedom machines with our local iconic and legendary rock and metal band Devilskin, both world class. We will be riding alongside supporting them throughout their NZ 2020 Tour.”

Tickets on sale Thursday 18th June 2020

