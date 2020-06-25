Comments Off on David And Goliath Battle As South Auckland Youthworker Sets To Debate Senior Massey Academic

Press Release – New Conservative

In an environment of simmering racial tension and political correctness, New Conservative Deputy Leader Elliot Ikilei will debate Professor Paul Spoonley at Victoria University next Monday night.

The debate will be over the question: Should Hate Speech Be Legislated?

“Victoria University, like many other universities, has moved far to the Left in comparison to mainstream society,” says Ikilei. “As conservatives we will be proud to bring conservative values despite the venue being a bastion for the Left, or the supporter for hate speech laws being well advanced in academic research.”

The David and Goliath debate will take place in LT3, Rutherford House, at the University of Victoria in Wellington, at 6pm Monday 29th, and reports already suggest strong interest in the battle.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url