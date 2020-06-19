Comments Off on Critical Incident Unfolding In Massey

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attribute to Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police are responding to an unfolding serious incident in Massey, West Auckland.

At around 10.30am, a police unit has performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive.

There has been shots fired at Police officers.

Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured.

A member of the public has also been hit by the vehicle and has been injured.

The offender has fled the scene in a vehicle and Police have a large presence actively searching for the offender.

Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown.

Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.

Further information will be released once it becomes available.

