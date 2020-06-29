Construction Begins To Extend Wynyard Quarter Laneways

Press Release – Panuku Development Auckland

Panuku Development Auckland’s 20-year regeneration work in Wynyard Quarter reaches another milestone this week, as construction of the second stage of pedestrian and cycle-only public laneway Tīramarama Way gets underway.

The first part of this unique link within Wynyard Central, the emerging cluster of high-quality commercial and residential developments within the Wynyard Quarter’s Innovation Precinct, was finished in 2018, connecting east-west between Halsey and Daldy Streets. Once fully completed, Stage Two will provide further access through the Wynyard Quarter from Beaumont Street in the west to Halsey Street in the east, including the soon to be completed apartments at 30 Madden.

Panuku Priority Location Director Fiona Knox says “Tīramarama Way is part of a network of people-friendly laneways which connect and act as the veins of this exciting new neighbourhood, pumping life and character between the residential and commercial buildings. This important next stage will further build on the innovative design features that locals already love, and we’re delighted to recommence work on this creative public space,”

“The construction will be completed in two stages, with the first section from Daldy Street to the end of Willis Bond’s 30 Madden Street apartments due for completion late this year. A key part of the innovative design includes the planting of a Kōwhai Grove, representing an interpretation of the original shoreline of the Waitematā Harbour” she says.

Richard Northey, Chair of the Waitematā Local Board says, “I am delighted this important further stage of bringing the Wynyard Quarter’s Tīramarama Way to life is underway. Once complete, this laneway will create a joyous liveable space for residents, visitors and their dogs, featuring inspirational public art and insights about the history of this link between land and sea.”

This second stage of Tīramarama Way, meaning to shine, glimmer and light the way, continues the collaborative work of landscape architect Megan Wraight of Wraight + Associate (Wā), and internationally renowned New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to work alongside Wā. Megan has an intrinsic understanding of working on these large civil projects and immediately demonstrated a willingness to share and collaborate, which has resulted in new ways of thinking in how we approached this area” explained Lisa Reihana.

“It’s been great to see how the public are using and bringing this space to life. The water puddles were very much included with children in mind, but from the opening event onwards, I love how dogs also love to play in, and drink, the cleansed water. I particularly like the lighting which is inspired by string games and the dawn chorus that plays and blesses the street at 6am each morning. It all comes together as we had envisioned, bringing joy to this space,” she says.

“I am used to working on projects with a long development time, and as we now focus on the final design aspects, it’s wonderful to see the greening of Tīramarama Way is well underway. The plantings are already softening the space and the placement of the Nīkau and Kōwhai gardens at either end will visually amplify the idea that people are traversing the old waterline,” says Lisa Reihana.

Merging the old with the new takes a unique eye, as does enabling a space that equally serves the needs of the many people who work, play, or live in Wynyard Quarter, ensuring a seamless flow through the community.

Willis Bond Managing Director Mark McGuinness acknowledges the significance of Tīramarama Way to the Wynyard Quarter community.

“Tīramarama Way plays not only a visual and interactive role in Wynyard Quarter, but also a storytelling one. The artwork and greenery enhance their surroundings, and frame the neighbouring sites including our own 30 Madden residential development.”

Growth and development continues at pace around Wynyard Quarter with other construction projects taking place in the same environment, so Tīramarama Way Stage Two will be constructed in two phases with a nine-month gap in between. The first, incorporating the Kōwhai Grove and temporary access to the rest of the laneway is due for completion later this year, with the second phase through to Beaumont Street expected to take place in late 2021.

About the design:

Tīramarama Way’s unique meld of art and design reveals the whakapapa of Wynyard Quarter by drawing from the historic tidal/water edge beneath, and the underlying geology of this once intertidal environment.

Sandy soils and seashells unearthed during construction are evidence of the laneway being a former mahinga kai (a food gathering place).

Once complete, Tīramarama Way will be 300m long and 15m wide, one of the country’s largest examples of art integrated into the public realm.

A practical link between the surrounding streets and residential & commercial premises, it incorporates creative and playful elements including:

Purposeful puddles designed to rise and fall with the tides to provide an opportunity for play,

A stunning suspended light arrangement that celebrates constellations specific to Māori astronomy, including Te Puanga (The Southern Cross) and Matariki,

More than 500,000 dots sandblasted onto the ground of the laneway to represent the geography of Auckland’s waterfront in 1841,

From the western end (completed in stage one) it offers a beautiful view of the Viaduct Harbour, as well as circular burrow planters that act as small rain gardens designed to collect and clean rainwater,

A real-life garden laid beneath the ground allows the Nīkau and Kōwhai groves and other native greenery planted along the laneway to flourish.

