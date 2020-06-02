on CEO Appointed To Head Charity Advocating For Healthy ComfortableBuildings For All In Aotearoa NZ

Press Release – Passive House Institute New Zealand

PHINZ, Te Tōpūtanga o te Whare Korou ki Aotearoa, the Passive House Institute New Zealand has just announced the appointment of Amy Tankard to the position of chief executive.

Effective 02 June, Tankard will step into the newly created role at the top of the charitable trust.

Announcing the appointment, PHINZ board chair Elrond Burrell said that in a strong field of candidates, Tankard stood out for several reasons. “Amy’s long career in leadership and management positions, combined with her enthusiasm for and experience with Passive House will be an invaluable asset to our organisation.”

Australian-born Tankard has held HR roles for Unitec, Foster + Partners, the Institution of Civil Engineers and James Hardie, connecting her to the building industry. She has a Masters in Human Resource Management (London), a BCom Management & Employment Relations, and a BA in Psychology (both University of Auckland).

Tankard spent her formative years in Aotearoa NZ before leaving for the UK, returning here in 2016.

“Amy is a business focussed leader who is also experienced in working with membership organisations. She shares PHINZ’s values and is fully on board with PHINZ’s advocacy work to create healthy, comfortable, high- performance buildings,” adds Mr Burrell.

She says, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead PHINZ and to further the improvement of building practices in Aotearoa. It’s imperative that we raise expectations of how our buildings perform – all New Zealanders deserve to inhabit healthy and comfortable spaces. I believe that the high standard of Passive House can and should become the norm for Kiwis including my young children.”



Amy Tankard.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url