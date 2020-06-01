Black Lives Matter March For Solidarity

Press Release – Black Lives Matter Solidarity

Black Lives Matters Solidarity Auckland Group acknowledge the legitimate grievances that the black community have in the US and stand in solidarity with them. We will stand in Solidarity to demonstrate that #BlackLivesMatter, Monday 1 June at 3.30pm on Aotea Square.

We are showing up and standing up across Aotearoa New Zealand – Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington, Palmerston North, Waitarere, Hamilton and Takahiwai – to recognise that what is going on in the US is not only about George Floyd. This has been an ongoing epidemic which has seen the consistent persecution of the black community. The same white supremacy that has led to the disproportionate killing of black people in the US by police exists in NZ today.

We want to draw attention to the fact that we pride ourselves on being a nation of empathy and kindness and the deafening silence from the government and media does not reflect that. In fact, it is complicit in what’s happening.

The intention is for this to be a peaceful and respectful protest. We are simply here to draw attention to the plight of our brothers and sisters in America and stand in solidarity with those in the NZ African Diaspora community who share in this trauma.

This is not just an American issue; it’s a humanitarian issue. Everyone should get involved.

#BlackLivesMatter

BLM Solidarity Auckland Spokesperson

Shalane Williams

