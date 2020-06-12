on Awards Offer Financial Boost For Auckland And Waikato Performers In Tough Times

Talented young performing artists with a connection to Auckland or the Waikato are being offered a financial boost thanks to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Auckland and Waikato Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation is inviting applications for its Arts Excellence Awards, with up to $5,000 available for performing artists with outstanding ability and real development potential.

Chair James Harrison says this year the Committee has reviewed its criteria for Arts Excellence Awards, appreciating the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will have, on young singers and musicians looking to study abroad.

“The Dame Malvina Major Foundation continues to work to support artists as they move into the early stages of their careers, but at such a strained time, some artists who have already seized incredible opportunities may need assistance to keep hold of them and we are looking to widen our application pool to include such individuals.

“Dame Malvina herself spoke at a recent fundraiser about genuinely getting alongside young artists and supporting them in authentic ways; I myself benefited from that generosity of both time and financial assistance in my early career, and now we look to continue that good work here in the Auckland and Waikato region.”

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation assists young New Zealanders in the performing arts to achieve their potential by providing a range of grants, prizes and scholarships to enable education and training opportunities.

The focus of the Foundation’s regional committees is on fostering local talent and supporting their development. Alongside financial support through Arts Excellence Awards, this can include offering professional guidance and organising local fundraising events where artists have the opportunity to perform.

Previous recipients of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Auckland and Waikato Arts Excellence Awards have included singers Sophie Sparrow, Clare Hood, Madison Nonoa and Emily Scott, pianists Amy Chang, Delvan Lin and Eddie Gifney, and violinists April Ju, Shauno Isomura and Maia-Dean Martin, cellist Sally Kim and flautist Eva Ding.

Applications close Tuesday 30 June, 12pm.

For more information and to apply, visit www.dmmfoundation.org.nz/grants-scholarships/arts-excellence-awards/

