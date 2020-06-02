Auckland Council Must Have Public Hearings On Emergency Rates Decision

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

“Parliament can meet, Select Committees are running, pubs are open and hundreds can protest in Aotea Square, but Auckland Council doesn’t want to hear from struggling ratepayers on the economic effects of COVID-19 and the Council’s proposal to put up rates,” points out Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Jo Holmes.

“On Friday afternoon, the Council opened up its ‘emergency consultation’ for Aucklanders to ‘have their say’. But by that they mean for Aucklanders to fill out a form with the Council deciding not to hold public hearings.”

The Alliance is also pointing out that the consultation does not even include the option for Aucklanders to support a zero percent, or cut to rates.

“Now is not the time to put up Council taxes – but that’s the only option the Council’s faux consultation forms provide!”

“It adds insult to injury that the consultation website is deliberately designed so there is no 0% option. It asks whether submitters support a 2.5% increase, a 3.5% increase, or a ‘I don’t know’ option. Basically if you don’t support their options you ‘don’t know’ and the Council excludes your answer. They’re treating ratepayers like idiots.”

“We will not let Councillors get away with this blatant attempt at rigging the vote. We will be creating our own consultation website with the data submitted to the Council. Phil Goff will not get away with rigging the vote, and then claiming that the ‘majority’ of Aucklanders support his 2.5% rates hike.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url