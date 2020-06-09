on All Go For The Auckland Home Show – The First Major Post-Covid Event Of 2020

The Auckland Home Show will take place at ASB Showgrounds 9th – 13th September, 2020

Organisers of The Auckland Home Show today confirmed that the 40th edition of the show will go ahead as planned, making it the first major ‘post-Lockdown’ retail event of 2020.

“We’re delighted and incredibly relieved to be able to announce the 2020 Auckland Home Show is going ahead for 2020,” says Amanda Magnus, General Manager of Exhibitions and Events New Zealand.

“This year its role will be a very important one – enabling hundreds of businesses and thousands of consumers the opportunity to do business together and to help rebuild the Post-Covid New Zealand economy,” she said.

The Auckland Home Show is one of the largest events in New Zealand and the largest Home event in Australasia. Annually more than 500 Kiwi businesses exhibit and more than 40,000 visitors attend the exhibition, generating upwards of $30M worth of business and providing months of work for the companies involved.

The event is an important contributor to the all-important home renovation market that supports hundreds of suppliers, importers and tradesmen throughout the country.

The Auckland Home Show also supports an army of venue staff, stand builders, electricians, security, ticketing, cleaners, advertising companies and their staff that assist in the creation of the event.

A 2016 Economic Impact Report conducted by ASB Showgrounds, stated that the Auckland Home Show was the largest event, and as one of the top 10 events held there, contributed $17.5M to Auckland’s Regional GDP, also bringing in over 62,000 off-peak Visitor Nights to Auckland.

“This is big news for the Auckland economy and the events sector overall,” says ASB Showgrounds, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Frankham.

“The Auckland Home Show is one of our biggest public shows for the year, using around 27,000 square meters of space.

“It’s quite incredible the amount of exhibitors and businesses, especially small businesses, that are involved – many doing more than a year’s business in just that one show,” Frankham said.

“We haven’t had any exhibitions here since mid-March, so, we’re glad that the organizers stuck hard at it, and their exhibitors are supporting it. We’re very, very proud of them and what they’ve done,” he said.

Auckland Home Show organisers are aware that they may still need to work around Covid-19 health and safety concerns, but their event ticketing system can collect any necessary contact tracing data required.

And with three months until the event, organisers are more than confident that the nation will have worked through any remaining Covid-19 issues.

“New Zealanders love their homes and the economy relies to a large degree on housing confidence,” says Magnus.

“Consumers have been stuck in their homes during lockdown coming up with ideas of changes they want to make and what they want to renovate – and with international holidays off the radar for quite some time, the industry is hoping this is where people will be spending their discretionary income over the next 6-12 months.

“We believe there is a high amount of pent-up demand out there and this is going to be the opportunity Auckland (and New Zealand) needs to restart their renovations and reboot the economy.”

Show Details:

WHEN: Wednesday 9th – Sunday 13th September 2020

WHERE: ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, Auckland

For more show information, head to www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz

